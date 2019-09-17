Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lowered Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $19.99 Million as Market Value Declined

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 277,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 8.93M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649.41M, down from 9.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.57. About 5.52M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 2,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 125,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.81M, up from 122,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 13.71M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.85 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il has 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 21,724 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.51% or 16,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Legacy Private Trust accumulated 49,248 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.13% or 143,887 shares. Miller Inv Management Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.61% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 926,080 shares. Capital Advisors Ok stated it has 27,870 shares. Capital Incorporated Ca has 0.19% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.27% or 9.59M shares. Paloma, a Connecticut-based fund reported 170,257 shares. The New York-based Kings Point Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Armstrong Henry H has 0.24% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 24,441 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 34,300 shares. Blair William Il reported 792,691 shares stake.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. Shares for $3.62 million were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 41,333 shares to 446,061 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 5,177 shares to 167,433 shares, valued at $26.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 10,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,466 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).