Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Boosted by Avenir Corp; Keating Investment Counselors Decreased Holding in Cummins (CMI) by $827,390 as Valuation Rose

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 753,126 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13 million, up from 87,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 135,322 shares to 163,500 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 606,565 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. Another trade for 423 shares valued at $63,499 was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M. On Wednesday, February 6 Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 206 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.