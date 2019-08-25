Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Trust Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position by $447,741; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increased Its Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Holding by $8.09 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 367,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.06M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 121,918 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR 2 ADDED; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Net $32M; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Incorporated holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,178 shares. 2.34 million are held by Epoch Investment Prtn. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 105,493 shares. 229,536 are owned by Zacks Invest Mngmt. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9.83 million shares. First National Bank Of Omaha owns 2.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 209,875 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt reported 3.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Janney Capital Management Lc invested in 0.86% or 86,343 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 127,165 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Swedbank accumulated 4.68% or 5.18M shares. Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 4.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hallmark Capital Mngmt Inc reported 2.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ok accumulated 78,630 shares. Saratoga Rech And Invest Mgmt accumulated 586,753 shares. Culbertson A N owns 76,526 shares for 4.19% of their portfolio.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 723,900 shares to 863,485 shares, valued at $28.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 160,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).