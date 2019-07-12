Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Raised Holding by $3.66 Million; Steel Partners Holdings LP Upped Its Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Holding

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 19,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.65M, up from 210,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $929.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $203.42. About 9.53M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.13M market cap company. It closed at $13.63 lastly. It is down 22.19% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent Confirmed It Has Received a Non-Binding Indication of Interest From Steel Partners; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q EBITDA $35.2M; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named Pres and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP REPORTS 17.8 PCT STAKE IN BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES AS OF MAY 23 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Submits Proposal for Babcock & Wilcox Worth $3-$3.50/Shr; 24/05/2018 – B&W CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION O; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $38.7M

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,776 shares to 149,781 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 8,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,334 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.