Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Strategic Financial Services Trimmed by $304,857 Its Holding; Beddow Capital Management Cut Position in Koninklijke Philips Nv (PHG) by $1.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (PHG) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 28,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The hedge fund held 187,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, down from 215,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 362,654 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 20/05/2018 – Philips SpeechLive cloud dictation solution – easy, affordable and with Australian based hosting; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – DECIDED TO EXTEND THE CURRENT AGREEMENT FOR 15 YEARS, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: PHILIPS LIGHTING NORTH AMERICA v. WANGS ALLIANCE CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1526 – 2018-04-18; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 18/04/2018 - KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV - OCCUPANCY RATE DROP EXPLAINED BY LOWER RENTED CAPACITY AT OIL HUB TERMINALS CAUSED BY A LESS FAVORABLE OIL MARKET STRUCTURE; 17/04/2018 - FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 6 Slice (Air) - Model no. 728256, Computed Tomography X-Ray system; 09/05/2018 - ACTIVIST INVESTOR CIAM WON'T SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON AHOLD PLAN TO EXTEND POISON PILL OPTION FOR 15 YEARS; 26/04/2018 - Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecasts to 2023 - A $6.5 Billion Market Opportunity with ResMed, Koninklíjke Philips, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Thriving - ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 - Food Lion to Expand Its Store Network in the Greater Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Columbia, S.C., Areas; 17/04/2018 - FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Flex - Model no. 728317, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 44.12 million shares traded or 63.43% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philipsâ€™ Future Health Index 2019 report focuses on the role digital health technology plays in improving both the clinician and patient experience – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Philips and Centre Hospitalier RÃ©gional Universitaire de Nancy announce 10-year enterprise informatics agreement to increase efficiency and improve patient care – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Philips announces collaboration with Medtronic to further advance the image-guided treatment of atrial fibrillation – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Philips SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband selected by NASA-funded institute for studies to improve sleep and behavioral health – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 223,254 shares to 995,294 shares, valued at $39.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 6,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple And Microsoft: The Weirdness Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.