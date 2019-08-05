Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Shikiar Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Decreased Its Position by $444,480 as Market Value Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 2,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 10,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $156.9. About 1.32M shares traded or 37.53% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Mgmt Lc has 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rbo & Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 58,838 shares. Field And Main Bank owns 27,414 shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Advisors Lc stated it has 6.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The United Kingdom-based Kames Cap Plc has invested 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connors Investor Serv accumulated 110,998 shares or 2.87% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Company accumulated 208,832 shares. Amer Rech & Management Co reported 39,078 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. 30,499 are owned by Patten. Bender Robert And Associates reported 129,605 shares stake. Edmp holds 7.21% or 38,909 shares in its portfolio. Clark Grp holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 323,054 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs invested in 1.02% or 14,964 shares. Benedict Financial Advsr Inc invested in 3.14% or 38,073 shares.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 24,815 shares to 465,980 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7. by 12,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,231 shares to 52,162 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 32,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt owns 17,565 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. 2,319 were accumulated by Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 27,661 shares. 125,217 were accumulated by American Gru. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 0.05% or 712 shares. Hamel Associate owns 0.11% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 263,695 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 2,548 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eastern National Bank holds 1,585 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Magnetar Lc accumulated 0.02% or 4,523 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 1,258 shares. Savant Ltd Liability owns 1,931 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 425 shares. 119 were accumulated by Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 132,233 shares.