Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Peconic Partners Has Cut Holding; Old Dominion Capital Management Trimmed Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) Holding by $941,499

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 8,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Info Services In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.84M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 76.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 7,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,275 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $10.31 during the last trading session, reaching $193.71. About 30.97M shares traded or 14.54% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $581.10M for 17.64 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.36% or 273,291 shares. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. Johnson Counsel Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 314,244 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Brown Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 0.47% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 70,712 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Oak Limited Liability holds 1.03% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Com holds 6,194 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Lc accumulated 0.03% or 26,951 shares. North Star Asset has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 212,168 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP reported 413,685 shares. 4.01 million were reported by D E Shaw And. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,030 shares to 16,796 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Mgmt holds 287,871 shares. Smith Moore And Com holds 39,876 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Forbes J M & Co Llp owns 48,534 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. 195,958 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt. Mechanics Financial Bank Department invested in 2.06% or 47,600 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Louisiana-based Orleans Cap Management La has invested 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Numerixs Invest Inc has 14,448 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Provident Company owns 9,660 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fcg Advsrs Llc owns 26,043 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment holds 0.46% or 16,550 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests accumulated 1.17% or 90,863 shares. Strategic Finance Services Inc stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stillwater Management Limited Liability Company reported 46,573 shares.

