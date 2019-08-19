Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Pacifica Capital Investments Lifted Holding; Zynga (Call) (ZNGA) Market Value Rose While Contour Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $90.46 Million

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 6,465 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 3,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video)

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (Call) (ZNGA) by 93.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 18.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 19.67M shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.61M were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited Liability. Invesco invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Federated Pa owns 140,111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Iridian Asset Management Lc Ct owns 29.88 million shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.11% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). American Century Companies Inc accumulated 1.47 million shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 1.44 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 97,112 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Citigroup holds 0% or 513,327 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nomura has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 52,500 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has 14,124 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Llp stated it has 846,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16 million shares to 5.03M shares, valued at $100.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Puts Pop With Video Game Stock Under Political Pressure – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy That Are $6 or Less – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zynga Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hobbs & Shaw Hit the Streets in Zynga’s CSR Racing 2 – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zynga (ZNGA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saratoga has 586,753 shares for 7.61% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc reported 2.9% stake. 41,620 are held by Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt Co. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Assocs has 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,088 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Capital has 0.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,560 shares. National Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited holds 1.05% or 11,627 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wade G W And has 3.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). James Research owns 1.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 134,997 shares. Osterweis Mgmt Inc has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,447 shares. Regent Invest Management Limited holds 3.83% or 60,613 shares. The Illinois-based Cibc Financial Bank Usa has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Koshinski Asset Mngmt stated it has 46,631 shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 41,422 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, AZO – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.