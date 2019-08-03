Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Origin Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $13.87 Million; Gemmer Asset Management Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $707,371; Market Value Declined

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 73,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 134,280 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, down from 207,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17,000 shares to 54,250 shares, valued at $22.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 121,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Inv Counsel Corp holds 1,770 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 3.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Welch Gp Ltd Company invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Polaris Greystone Gru Limited Company accumulated 0.69% or 48,047 shares. Provident Trust holds 0.07% or 9,660 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na holds 1.1% or 14,804 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York holds 4,362 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Inv Serv accumulated 30,633 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 93,007 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt accumulated 36,426 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Boltwood Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 16,676 shares. Cap City Tru Fl reported 2.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dt Invest Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 1,679 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Altfest L J And Com has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 3.07% or 375,966 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Financial Serv holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,350 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc owns 3.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,776 shares. Somerset Trust invested in 2.42% or 32,873 shares. Chilton Llc holds 0.06% or 12,808 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chilton Cap Management Ltd holds 95,123 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Llc reported 2,753 shares. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edgemoor Investment Advsr Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 12,871 shares. Korea Inv accumulated 1.99 million shares or 1.25% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.51% or 152,656 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 146,774 shares. 109,607 were accumulated by Callahan Advsr Limited Company. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 1.53% or 128,957 shares in its portfolio. Jones Financial Lllp accumulated 107,429 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.