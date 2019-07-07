Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Mycio Wealth Partners Has Lowered Stake by $788,886; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position Has Raised by Hawk Ridge Management Llc

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 526,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 488,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 2.71 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.21M, down from 157,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,500 are held by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of. United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0% or 12,016 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 17,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Pinebridge Investments LP owns 189,466 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability reported 283,138 shares stake. Deltec Asset Management Lc invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 49,992 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Assetmark Inc has 215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 50,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 463,104 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 61,078 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP owns 3,411 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc, a California-based fund reported 910,938 shares.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) CEO David Wood on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Presents At Credit Suisse Energy Summit – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Yelp (YELP) Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares to 910,242 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: The G-20 Winner ‘Is Clearly Apple’ – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Apple Has Eye On Gold Statues With Movie Developments – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Wonâ€™t Use Quantum Dot Camera – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: VHC,AAPL,PRGS,VRRM,JKS – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd has 75,362 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorp accumulated 2.41% or 45,906 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 39,108 shares. 129,227 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Inv Counsel reported 180,450 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.76% or 111,973 shares. Comgest Global Investors Sas, a France-based fund reported 47,600 shares. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 751 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Lc holds 120,405 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Girard Prtn reported 140,572 shares or 4.98% of all its holdings. Zuckerman Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,535 shares. Scott & Selber Incorporated reported 3.56% stake. Trb Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 17.4% or 306,000 shares in its portfolio.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 56,399 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $72.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.