Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Milestone Group Upped Position by $304,365; Alphaone Investment Services Has Lowered Stake in Flushing Finl (FFIC) as Share Value Declined

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Flushing Finl Corp (FFIC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 21,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.23% . The institutional investor held 23,833 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $529,000, down from 45,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Flushing Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $565.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 64,093 shares traded. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 19.94% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.6 MLN, DOWN 1.0% QTR-OVER-QTR AND 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Flushing Bank Leases New Chinatown Branch Location; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP FFIC.O – QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY; 18/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Commercial Business Loan Originations; 10.5% Annualized Net Loan Growth; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 13,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 21.40 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces

Analysts await Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FFIC’s profit will be $11.74M for 12.04 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Flushing Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

