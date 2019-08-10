Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake by $751,275; Prudential Financial Increases Stake in Brunswick (BC)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 31,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23)

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 13,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 555,079 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94 million, up from 542,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 957,940 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested 3.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 66,675 are held by Strategic Finance Services Inc. 34,483 were accumulated by Investment Advsr Limited. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 2.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Community Financial Group Ltd holds 2.36% or 36,456 shares. Cambridge Inv Inc has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 6.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 82,288 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montag And Caldwell Lc reported 359,056 shares. Ftb accumulated 109,479 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,005 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. 5,906 are owned by Sandhill Prns Ltd Liability Com. Tdam Usa Inc holds 3.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 278,688 shares. Advisors stated it has 5.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jp Marvel Invest, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,797 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 17,903 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 386,235 shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 17,572 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Advisory accumulated 26,735 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has 30,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 17,740 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 113,998 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 1,049 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.02% or 566,370 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 804,112 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Essex Invest Management Com Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Utah Retirement has 16,314 shares.