Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Jrm Investment Counsel Raised Position; Landec (LNDC) Holder Wynnefield Capital Boosted Position by $634,800

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $198.56. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 59,638 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC)

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Ltd owns 108,988 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl reported 300 shares. Nwq Inv Llc reported 3.64 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Limited Liability Com owns 11,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 19,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.59M shares. Penn Mgmt Co stated it has 271,531 shares. Signia Cap Mngmt holds 266,033 shares or 3.96% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 23,068 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 298,473 shares or 0% of the stock. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability holds 830,683 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 2,282 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

