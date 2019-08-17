Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Joel Isaacson & Company Has Lifted by $17.99 Million Its Holding; Advisors Asset Management Lifted Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Position by $552,069; Stock Value Rose

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10578.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 95,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,109 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 28.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 13,280 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 10,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $241.42. About 342,220 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61.06M are owned by Geode Mgmt Ltd Com. Ulysses Mngmt Lc invested in 0.13% or 7,500 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Incorporated holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Int Incorporated Ca stated it has 39,391 shares. Harvey Management holds 6.64% or 72,729 shares. Webster State Bank N A has invested 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mckinley Cap Management Delaware accumulated 94,433 shares. Blair William And Il has 2.52 million shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Jrm Inv Counsel has 4.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,352 shares. The Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated has invested 4.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brave Asset has invested 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sigma Planning owns 230,799 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 1.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri accumulated 327,103 shares or 6.8% of the stock. Bamco stated it has 1,122 shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 28,289 shares to 57,184 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,031 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

