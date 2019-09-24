Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Jlb & Associates Upped by $362,480 Its Position; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Value Declined While Aurelius Capital Management LP Lifted Stake

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 190,040 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 79,856 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.81M, up from 78,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $217.64. About 17.26 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $494.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4,340 shares to 244,755 shares, valued at $18.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 22,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,477 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

