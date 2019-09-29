Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Investment Management Of Virginia Has Upped Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Condor Capital Management Increased Its Position by $840,492

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 1,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,790 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,671 shares to 117,977 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,120 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

