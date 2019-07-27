Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Interocean Capital Lifted Holding by $2.11 Million; As Packaging Of America (PKG) Market Valuation Declined, Comerica Bank Has Lifted Holding

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 11,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 239,752 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.54M, up from 228,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 17,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,320 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 94,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.01. About 808,085 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M

