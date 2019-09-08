Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Holderness Investments Company Has Lifted by $498,015 Its Stake; British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $619,932

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 250,497 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45 million, up from 239,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 1.12M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) by 49,911 shares to 270,564 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).