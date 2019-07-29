Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Lifted Stake by $500,850; As Whitestone Rei (WSR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Marshall Wace Llp Lowered Its Holding by $1.55 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Whitestone Rei (WSR) by 92.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 141,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,004 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132,000, down from 152,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Whitestone Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.42M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 208,878 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 9.74% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT 1Q Net $3.03M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Whitestone REIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSR); 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Reaffirms 2018 Full Yr Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 FFO 96c/Shr-FFO $1.01/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT 1Q Core FFO 31c/Shr; 04/05/2018 – Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Whitestone REIT Shareholders Vote “For” KBS Nominees Kenneth Fearn And David Snyd; 15/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – ISSUED OPEN LETTER TO WHITESTONE SHAREHOLDERS URGING THEM TO VOTE “FOR” ALL OF COMPANY’S TRUSTEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 09/05/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR ALL” of Whitestone’s Trustees; 15/05/2018 – Whitestone Urges Shareholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR” Whitestone’s Trustees; 06/03/2018 – Whitestone REIT Declares Dividend of 28.5c

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,608 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 65,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,574 were accumulated by Martin Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Dubuque Savings Bank & Communication invested in 107,996 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication Ltd invested in 1.18% or 376,442 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc invested in 25,090 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.01% or 6,125 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc stated it has 4.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bainco Intl Invsts reported 4.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Axiom International Investors Ltd Liability Corporation De holds 111,563 shares. Cannell Peter B And invested 2.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Impact Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,299 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 1.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.78 million shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc owns 1.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 279,172 shares. Central Bancorp And Tru Communications has invested 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincoln invested 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Georgia-based Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold WSR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.96 million shares or 0.39% less from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc owns 219,722 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) for 128,393 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 7,090 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) or 319,650 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Prudential Fincl Inc owns 63,929 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0% or 26,075 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Co holds 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) or 1,101 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12,775 shares. Whittier Tru Company invested in 0% or 46 shares. Strs Ohio owns 60,555 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 693 shares. Nordea Inv Management, Sweden-based fund reported 150,060 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT) by 198,108 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $32.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 89,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG).

Analysts await Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 20.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.29 per share. WSR’s profit will be $9.16 million for 13.96 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Whitestone REIT for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.