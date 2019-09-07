Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake; Skba Capital Management Upped Its Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by $1.85 Million as Stock Price Declined

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 31,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 185,700 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 154,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 1.45 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 13,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 76,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 90,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares to 615,384 shares, valued at $37.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

