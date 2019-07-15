Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Calamos Wealth Management Cut Stake by $2.77 Million; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Position Has Lifted by Archon Capital Management Llc

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 110,598 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 14,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,227 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55M, down from 143,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 5.92M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares to 68,729 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 976,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,991 shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synchronoss (SNCR) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:SNCR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Announces Stock to Resume Trading on Nasdaq on October 1, 2018 – Business Wire” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss: Limited Upside Left In This Troubled Name – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $19,318 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Service Gru accumulated 224 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% stake. 26,816 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 2,500 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 280,239 shares. Axa accumulated 184,200 shares. Optimum Advsrs reported 5,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest, California-based fund reported 15,860 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% or 614,511 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 21,800 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 82,593 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23,427 shares to 126,088 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 7,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,812 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Associate, a New Jersey-based fund reported 48,221 shares. Sabal Trust reported 15,878 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 3.48% or 217,803 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Lc accumulated 1,792 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 6.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meyer Handelman Company reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chemung Canal invested in 1.27% or 28,006 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,522 shares. Hightower Tru Lta owns 92,918 shares. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A accumulated 74,793 shares. Weiss Asset LP has 1,154 shares. Of Virginia Va has 1.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,291 shares. 478,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited Liability Com. Lucas Cap Management accumulated 30,947 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 2.64% or 871,458 shares.