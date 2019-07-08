Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Bouchey Financial Group LTD Lowered by $370,818 Its Holding; As Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Stadium Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 8,274 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $199.63. About 17.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – SnapAR ‘Augmented Reality Video Messenger’ available on the Apple App Store; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi

Analysts await Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Technical Institute, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.54 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.