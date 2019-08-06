Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Argentiere Capital Ag Decreased Holding by $5.99 Million; Starboard Value LP Maintains Position in Symantec (SYMC)

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 7.50 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 63.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 31,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 18,298 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39M shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 01/05/2018 – Further evidence is mounting that Apple could be winding down production of the iPhone X; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 2.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dubuque Bankshares And Trust invested in 107,996 shares. Reliant Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 28,615 shares. Comgest Glob Sas has 47,600 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 30,050 shares. Moreover, River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 1.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rwwm holds 1,336 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Holt Cap Lc Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,549 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 131,908 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 2,710 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Graybill Bartz & Associates Ltd has 4.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 48,871 are held by Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt. 4,988 were accumulated by Navellier And Assocs. Kanawha Ltd holds 2.43% or 91,163 shares.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Shares for $1.05 million were sold by Kapuria Samir.

