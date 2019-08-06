Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While American Economic Planning Group Has Upped Its Position; At&T (T) Stake Has Upped by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $195.88. About 6.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 21,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 144,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 123,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 3.54 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 44,402 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Co has 9,656 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 12,573 shares or 0.29% of the stock. M Holdings Securities Incorporated has invested 0.96% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Churchill Mngmt holds 0.38% or 449,616 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance invested in 0.71% or 803,000 shares. Westport Asset invested in 0.83% or 37,663 shares. Florida-based Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas has invested 2.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Whittier Communications stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cap Management Va stated it has 1.82% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has 1.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 108,583 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dubuque Comml Bank accumulated 15,295 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company owns 363,209 shares. Affinity Advisors Ltd accumulated 2.53% or 393,556 shares.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Gorman (NYSEMKT:GRC) by 24,103 shares to 87,211 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,687 shares or 3.82% of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital has invested 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackrock accumulated 2.45% or 288.76M shares. Longer Invests Inc holds 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 10,278 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intrust Retail Bank Na invested in 40,082 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Com invested 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Granite Investment Prns accumulated 76,494 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Diker Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 14,128 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 6,125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Finance Gp has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 793,794 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt holds 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 429,477 shares. Iowa Bancorporation reported 37,315 shares. Sns Financial Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 2.85% stake.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 215,597 shares to 7,187 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 260,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,704 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).