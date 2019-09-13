Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Wright Investors Service Has Lifted Stake by $1.05 Million; Parkwood Stake In Lennar (LEN) Was Upped

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 5,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 58,261 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.53M, up from 52,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $218.06. About 18.02M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 18,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 98,072 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 79,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 902,660 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 14,957 shares to 3,555 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,137 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schwartz Counsel Inc invested in 3,480 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund invested in 3.63% or 91,155 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 84,827 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 2.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 1.84% or 94,029 shares in its portfolio. Fosun accumulated 11,770 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Company has 2.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.08M shares. Reliant Invest Limited Liability Company reported 4.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schwerin Boyle Cap reported 143,370 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 216,553 shares or 4.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp has 0.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,759 shares. Provident Investment Mgmt stated it has 2,844 shares. Pacifica Capital Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 6,465 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Axiom Interest Ltd Liability Company De invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 5,475 shares to 38,490 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tot World Stk Etf (VT) by 4,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,981 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW).