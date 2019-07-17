Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Wharton Business Group Lifted Its Stake by $2.21 Million; As World Fuel Svcs (INT) Stock Price Rose, Argent Capital Management Raised by $1.37 Million Its Stake

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs (INT) by 97.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 48,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 50,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 97,536 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14 million, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $204.95. About 6.04M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 79,336 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 60,340 shares or 3.9% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1,154 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 2.12% or 1.99 million shares. Axa owns 2.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.72 million shares. Professional Advisory Ser has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,426 shares. 122,564 were reported by Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 2.85% or 1.87M shares. Aviva Public Ltd reported 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) stated it has 3.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 1,318 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 11,074 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Skylands Capital Llc accumulated 317,200 shares. Glenmede Na reported 1.87 million shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 7,510 shares.

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $966.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 16,635 shares to 114,105 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 3,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,681 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 32,690 shares to 89,780 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,618 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).