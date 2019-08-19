Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Wealth Architects Upped Its Holding by $355,320 as Share Price Rose; Manatuck Hill Partners Trimmed Position in Hydrogenics New (HYGS) as Share Value Rose

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 43,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 53,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 99,644 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Registers Several New Unreleased iPhone Models in Eurasia Ahead of WWDC; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Hydrogenics (HYGS) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hydrogenics Becomes The First, Major Acquisition Target In The Emerging Fuel Cell Technology Space – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hydrogenics Announces Second Quarter Conference Call on August 12, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) on Behalf of Hydrogenics Shareholders and Encourages Hydrogenics Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hydrogenics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 8,555 shares or 0% of the stock. Group Inc Inc One Trading Lp stated it has 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 12,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manatuck Hill Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 10,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Herald Invest owns 550,000 shares. Regions Corp invested in 0% or 15,000 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 1,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 8 were reported by Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp. Renaissance Limited Co invested in 0% or 16,750 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 40,000 shares. New York-based Art Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Moreover, 1832 Asset LP has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 3,964 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 8,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 77 shares.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audioeye Inc by 85,287 shares to 125,287 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 50,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple loses ground to Samsung in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 95,249 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Howard Cap Mgmt holds 4.16% or 154,981 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 19,383 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 3.43 million shares. Sandhill Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 5,906 shares. Eos Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,385 shares. Sky Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,206 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware holds 1.24% or 40,396 shares. Of Vermont holds 170,941 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust has 20,424 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement invested in 0.24% or 5,735 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 2.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Trust holds 139,345 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Fund invested in 3.7% or 89,061 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).