Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Wealth Architects Lifted Its Stake by $355,320 as Market Value Rose; As Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Raised Holding

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 1086.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 152,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 166,324 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 4.23M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Apple (AAPL) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley eyes potential Caesars scenarios – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) on Behalf of Caesars Shareholders and Encourages Caesars Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars +1.3% after surprise Q4 profit – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33,532 shares to 621,350 shares, valued at $33.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Etf Trust (SPY) by 45,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,600 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

