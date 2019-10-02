Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Washington Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake by $422,171 as Shares Rose; Agree Realty (ADC) Shareholder D-E Shaw & Company Decreased Its Holding

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 10,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 19,315 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 29,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 42,077 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 2,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 281,858 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.79 million, down from 284,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.18. About 17.02M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares has 93,284 shares. Westwood Gru owns 334,515 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Excalibur Mgmt owns 19,229 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs holds 467,743 shares. Hilton Capital Limited Company owns 0.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,286 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.09% or 62,003 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Com reported 87,568 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited reported 13,654 shares. Argent holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 148,511 shares. Raymond James Services owns 2.61M shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Transamerica Finance Advisors Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greystone Managed Investments Inc reported 0.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 61,475 shares. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 10,346 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 149,621 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.36 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) by 2,724 shares to 85,863 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 1,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.89 million for 24.19 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $80.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (Put) (NYSE:COP) by 113,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 378,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ADC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 41.82 million shares or 8.63% more from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 117,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 14,959 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 42,092 shares. Guggenheim Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Lpl Ltd has 5,303 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.36M shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested in 0.02% or 5,511 shares. Camarda Ltd Company holds 0% or 15 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.03% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 3,850 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 853 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate owns 65,991 shares. Franklin Inc invested in 0% or 72,921 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Asset One Company Limited holds 0.04% or 134,125 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. $3,174 worth of stock was bought by Agree Joey on Monday, July 1. $642,000 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR.