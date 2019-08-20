Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Wade G W & Has Cut Stake; Willis Investment Counsel Increased Its Texas Instruments (STI) Stake by $1.11 Million

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (STI) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 10,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 224,024 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.76 million, up from 213,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 655,363 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer Free Identity Protection; 06/03/2018 – Ciner Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Income $1.44B; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Chg-offs $79M

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 29,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 181,230 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.43 million, down from 210,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 13.53M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke Herbert Comml Bank Tru Communications has invested 0.24% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35,972 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 97,911 shares stake. Cap Advsrs Limited Liability holds 23,004 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Lc accumulated 15,423 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Citigroup owns 288,327 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh invested 0.58% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 348,398 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H And Commerce owns 559,301 shares. Mariner Ltd invested in 9,138 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 934 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 497,776 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Court Place Advisors Ltd accumulated 9,747 shares. Capital Fund, a France-based fund reported 50,069 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mycelx Technologies Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 157,260 shares to 10,360 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TXN) by 118,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,065 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,653 were accumulated by Fundx Investment Gru Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 2.59% or 27,221 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 58,041 shares. Washington-based Coldstream Mngmt Inc has invested 1.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conning stated it has 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 47,871 shares for 6.03% of their portfolio. Country Tru Savings Bank holds 563,843 shares. Leisure Capital Management stated it has 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 2,600 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reported 94,963 shares. Private Wealth Limited Co reported 176,868 shares stake. Georgia-based Stadion Money Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Renaissance Inv Gp Limited Liability owns 3.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,797 shares.

