Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Cut Position; D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Its Goldman Sachs (GS) Holding by $360,060

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc analyzed 1,765 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 15,629 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 17,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc analyzed 13,568 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 159,787 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.63 million, down from 173,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Company owns 785,052 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated accumulated 21,222 shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated accumulated 45,891 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Woodmont Counsel Lc reported 40,575 shares. Weybosset Rech & Mgmt Lc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 22,789 are owned by Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Liability. Redwood Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerset Trust has 26,010 shares. B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt reported 23,714 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Ledyard Comml Bank invested 3.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 42.51M shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department invested in 37,395 shares. Davis holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,302 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 29,023 shares. S Muoio And Co Ltd, New York-based fund reported 4,262 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.94 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

