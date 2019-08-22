Apple (AAPL) Shareholder United Capital Financial Advisers Trimmed Its Position by $11.14 Million; Consonance Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) by $7.21 Million

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 17,910 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video); 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA)

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 58,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.20M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $968.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $214.3. About 3.28 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 366 shares. Geode Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Hawk Ridge Cap Mgmt Lp reported 203,600 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 44,282 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation owns 603,920 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 12,900 shares. Atika Cap Management Lc holds 0.53% or 141,000 shares in its portfolio. Principal Group Incorporated holds 431,041 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shanda Asset Management Holdg Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 18,068 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 96,080 shares stake. 18,156 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 124,790 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $143.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 89,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advsr has 58,014 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Management Incorporated has 27,716 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.01M were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Advisory. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 3.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 68,663 shares. Old West Inv Management Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,983 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 34.27 million shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Ruggie Capital Gru holds 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 25 shares. 25,275 were accumulated by Amarillo Bankshares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru accumulated 44,400 shares. 65,400 are owned by Clark Estates Ny. Fagan Inc invested 5.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Wespac Limited Liability Company has invested 1.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wesbanco Natl Bank invested 3.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Accredited Invsts owns 57,252 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio.