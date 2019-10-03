Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Raised Position; Clear Harbor Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $798,914 as Share Price Rose

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 192.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,581 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 2,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 35.77 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 250.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 4,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,463 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 1,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $191.28. About 3.12M shares traded or 79.67% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $237.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,920 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

