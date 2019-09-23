Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cut Its Holding by $1.33 Million; Celanese (CE) Shareholder Petroleum & Resources Boosted Its Holding by $3.09 Million

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 6,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,395 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40M, down from 44,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 165.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 46,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 774,801 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,939 shares to 5,470 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1.

