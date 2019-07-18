Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Towercrest Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $385,749 as Share Price Rose; Tradewinds Capital Management Stake in Banner (BANR) Has Decreased by $444,798

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 68,276 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $205.47. About 12.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 93,916 shares to 19,930 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 113,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,197 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors holds 2.6% or 322,615 shares. Sunbelt owns 27,221 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clear Harbor Asset Lc has invested 3.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gibson Capital Limited Liability accumulated 2,378 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 2.42M shares stake. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 116,835 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.71M shares. Carroll Fin has 104,356 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. 8,060 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Sg Americas Ltd Com has invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 1.91 million shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited owns 0.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,590 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc owns 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,154 shares. Private Wealth Lc stated it has 5.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.92M for 12.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv has 43,045 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc owns 250,733 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,995 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14 shares. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 28,953 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 170,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). 49,350 are held by Merriman Wealth Mngmt. Principal Gp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 278,719 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 32,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Century accumulated 0.01% or 107,576 shares. Forest Hill Limited Liability invested 4.44% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.05% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Cibc Asset reported 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).