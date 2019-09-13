Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Tortoise Investment Management Increased Its Holding by $400,304 as Shares Rose; As Xylem (XYL) Stock Value Declined, Holder Daiwa Securities Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $415,000

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Xylem (XYL) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 57,328 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, down from 62,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Xylem for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $79.23. About 148,938 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $218.28. About 18.41M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Advsr Lc holds 118,925 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,491 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Lesa Sroufe has invested 0.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 42,600 shares. 125,333 are owned by Acg Wealth. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Osborne Ptnrs Capital Management Llc owns 89,463 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has 2.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nomura Hldgs accumulated 305,842 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 102,230 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Lc owns 54,847 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. 195,603 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited. New York-based Rothschild & Asset Management Us Incorporated has invested 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 94,500 are owned by Archon Prtn Ltd. Boston Standard Wealth Ltd reported 1,371 shares stake.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $395.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,522 shares to 239,506 shares, valued at $70.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,111 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $151.23 million for 23.58 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 164,694 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $167.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison (NYSE:EIX) by 8,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Bwx Technologies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman accumulated 0.11% or 25,314 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 140,998 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 66,237 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Comm Financial Bank holds 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 9,739 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 3,150 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 675,032 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 6,499 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Charter Tru Co stated it has 0.08% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Daiwa Securities Grp holds 57,328 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Cls Limited Liability Corporation, Nebraska-based fund reported 402 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation owns 2,404 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 562,211 shares. Haverford Trust holds 2,799 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 14,755 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

