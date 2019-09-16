Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $589,227 as Stock Price Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Destination Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $332,519 as Market Value Declined

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 7,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 466,609 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.21M, down from 474,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 9.58M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 2,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 688,889 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.35 million, down from 691,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.91. About 15.86M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6,475 shares to 83,815 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 67,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma accumulated 17,798 shares. 317,825 are owned by Parsons Cap Ri. Stadion Money Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Laurion Capital Management LP accumulated 10,346 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability accumulated 349,075 shares. Capital City Tru Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 32,962 shares. South State reported 101,479 shares. Anchor Cap Limited Com holds 0.9% or 125,797 shares in its portfolio. Peconic Prtn Ltd Liability holds 2,275 shares. 59,235 were reported by Usca Ria Ltd Com. L & S Advisors owns 62,138 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd owns 14,658 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 174,339 shares. 199,184 were reported by Dana Investment Advsr. Pennsylvania-based First Bancorporation Tru Com Of Newtown has invested 2.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AAPL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: A Lost Year For iPhone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What to expect at Apple’s fall event – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,603 shares to 190,843 shares, valued at $37.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 15,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.84 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 329,602 are owned by Stillwater Advsrs Ltd Llc. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 36.49 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Park Natl Oh holds 0.59% or 252,546 shares. Bangor Savings Bank holds 0.25% or 33,135 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited owns 178,035 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Caledonia Investments Public Limited Com invested 4.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 5,736 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Co has 1.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7.71M shares. Mackenzie owns 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 794,999 shares. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 0.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.98% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 594,680 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) reported 1.37% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clean Yield Grp stated it has 0.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hilton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department reported 208,174 shares.