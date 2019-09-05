Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Thomas Story & Son Boosted Stake by $3.36 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Upped Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 57.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 11,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 31,386 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, up from 19,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.29% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 4.18 million shares traded or 34.16% up from the average. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 16/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch to Open Second U.K. Location; 15/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Adj EPS $1.38; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH – FOR FISCAL 2018, EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT RATE UP SLIGHTLY FROM FISCAL 2017 RATE OF 59.7%, WITH SOME CONTINUING PRESSURE IN Q1; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie has been trimming its store fleet in malls as more shoppers opt to buy clothes online; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Net Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Beats on Earnings, Total Comparable Sales — Market Mover

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 75,414 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 22,598 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0% or 3,040 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 83,150 shares. 469,804 are owned by Financial Bank Of America De. Snow Management LP invested in 0.05% or 30,000 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Limited Co owns 13,672 shares. Moreover, Adams Asset Lc has 0.16% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 8,062 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Principal Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 529,105 shares. 68,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 50,348 shares. Qs Limited Liability accumulated 324,325 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 84,416 shares to 236,352 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 36,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,730 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.