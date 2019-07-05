Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Dudley & Shanley Lowered by $872,080 Its Holding

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,355 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 137,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 9.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 346,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61M, down from 356,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $93.98. About 767,034 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 53,115 shares to 181,412 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Savings Bank In holds 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 148,425 shares. Novare Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,406 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legacy Capital Partners Incorporated invested 5.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,800 shares. Weik Cap Management reported 7,400 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seatown Pte Ltd holds 54,000 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Logan Capital accumulated 384,310 shares. Stellar Cap Ltd Company has 4,063 shares. Massachusetts-based North Corp has invested 3.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc invested in 1.66% or 12,154 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 29.01 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares to 128,810 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM).