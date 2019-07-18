Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Suncoast Equity Management Upped Its Stake by $353,997; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Share Value Declined, Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $1.01 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 1.10M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP COMPLETES SALE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 15/05/2018 – CENTRICA PLC – MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR AND CFO OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC, WITH EFFECT FROM 27 JULY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Vodafone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’; 09/05/2018 – Fired-Up Deutsche Telekom CEO Lashes Out at Vodafone-Liberty M&A; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – THERE WERE NO ASSIGNMENT STAGE BIDS FOR 3.4 GHZ FREQUENCIES AWARDED TO TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED AND VODAFONE LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF IDEA’S SALE OF ITS STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS TO ATC IS ALSO EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF THIS CALENDAR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.45. About 6.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S OUTLOOK REMAIN UNCHANGED AT STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 89,286 shares to 260,288 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ericsson-Vodafone Partnership Unveils 5G Network in London – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Vodafone A Good Investment At Its Current Price? – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vodafone Dividend Cut Rumors Send VOD Stock Lower – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: MEET,AAPL,RTEC,NANO,PCMI,NSIT,WAB – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Wonâ€™t Use Quantum Dot Camera – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 138,985 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 77,404 shares. Hgk Asset accumulated 39,108 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors stated it has 185,246 shares. 14,777 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Alley Co Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,849 shares stake. Asset Mngmt One reported 2.55 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited owns 4.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.34M shares. Estabrook Management accumulated 80,520 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 5.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,865 are owned by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Incorporated. Cumberland Advsrs stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 72,729 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc reported 28,581 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust Company has 2.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,904 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.