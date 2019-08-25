Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Suncoast Equity Management Has Upped Holding by $353,997; New South Capital Management Has Lowered Xylem (XYL) Stake as Shares Declined

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 803,855 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.54M, down from 829,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 1.03M shares traded or 33.18% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 01/05/2018 – The Cable – U.K. Data, Tariffs & Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “With Xylem, Smart Water Isn’t Just for Drinking – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust Company reported 550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal And General Public Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Cwm Ltd Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 674 shares. 172,908 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Mai Management accumulated 0.04% or 9,575 shares. 67,725 were reported by Aviva Public Lc. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.1% or 1.87 million shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 46,912 shares. Family Management Corp reported 2,860 shares. New England Rech And Mgmt stated it has 2,600 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.77% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 1,638 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company invested in 7,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 766,933 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,352 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 154,174 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $107.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Siriusxm Group by 56,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (NYSE:THR).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “RBC’s Mahaney On Roku Downgrade: We Were Wrong – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.