Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Suncoast Equity Management Has Lifted Position; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Share Price Declined While Carlson Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $14.02 Million

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 200,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 1.94 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $213.05. About 11.83 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Jump in Oil Prices Could Be Huge for 3 Top Lagging Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy Narrows Losses on Strong Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2018, Fool.com published: “Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Weakness In Pressure Pumping, But Drilling Is A Bright Spot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Jumps: Stock Rises 7% – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 27,795 shares to 116,895 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 177,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank owns 43,579 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 111,397 shares. Engy Opportunities Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 39,440 shares. Matarin Capital Ltd Company holds 0.06% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 58,589 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.51 million shares. Syntal Cap Partners Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 21,242 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company reported 2.41 million shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 8.34 million shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt invested in 66,600 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Tudor Investment Et Al has 74,434 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 658,573 shares. Scotia Cap has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 917,519 shares. Parsec Mgmt Inc invested in 3.26% or 269,991 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 217,803 shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Country Trust Fincl Bank holds 4.76% or 563,843 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Llc holds 2.23% or 18,984 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd Company has 1.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 122,159 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 1.05 million shares. America First Invest Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 5,718 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 2.18 million are held by Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.89% or 46,088 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Advsrs Limited Co reported 155,051 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 37,117 shares. Loews Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas invested in 4.48% or 192,279 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 5.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple loses ground to Samsung in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s health team faces tension, exits – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 04, 2019.