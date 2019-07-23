Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Suncoast Equity Management Has Increased Holding; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder First Trust Advisors LP Lowered Holding as Stock Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 70,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,674 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.27M, down from 291,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 567,368 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $207.22. About 19.44M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87,486 were accumulated by Leavell Mngmt. Fayez Sarofim & holds 4.69% or 4.68M shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability invested in 49,016 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Moreover, Gfs Advsr Lc has 6.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware reported 1.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 1.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shelton Capital owns 88,727 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Management stated it has 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roffman Miller Pa holds 3.22% or 148,962 shares in its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2,600 shares. 28,675 are owned by Lakeview Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Cleararc Cap holds 108,718 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Texas-based Beacon Fincl has invested 0.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Linscomb & Williams Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 42,159 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 62,666 shares to 148,005 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 9,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

