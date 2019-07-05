Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose; Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (ING) Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (ING) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 29,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 321,326 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 291,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 2.00 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Net Customer Deposit Inflow EUR2.4B; 09/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN TO EXPLAIN CEO PAY RISE PROPOSAL TO PARLIAMENT:ANP; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL – PARTNERED WITH ING TO CONVERT ITS EXISTING BILATERAL CREDIT FACILITY OF US$ 80 MLN WITH BANK INTO A SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE-LINKED LOAN; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Pay of CEO Ralph Hamers; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s 50% pay rise; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal; 13/03/2018 – Under pressure, ING scraps plan to raise CEO pay; 30/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ING BELGIUM’S PANDBRIEVEN AT ‘AAA’; OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Turk Ekonomi Bankasi, QNB Finansbank, ING Bank and Denizbank; 20/03/2018 – ING TURKEY AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE TO SELL UP TO 4B LIRAS BONDS

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 13.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 751 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding holds 1.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.11M shares. Valmark Advisers Inc owns 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,963 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak accumulated 11,273 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 76,854 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt reported 99,105 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Gp invested in 2.36% or 60,633 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Landscape Cap Lc invested in 0.2% or 11,263 shares. Moreover, Bahl Gaynor has 1.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 596,386 shares. Daiwa Securities Group has invested 0.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iowa Bank & Trust reported 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northstar Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 4.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Jersey-based Hamel Assoc has invested 4.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). National Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.67B for 24.13 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 703,180 shares to 782,229 shares, valued at $24.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 60,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18,405 shares to 56,970 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU) by 11,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,545 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc Com.

