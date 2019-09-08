Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holder Delta Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 11,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 215,751 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 227,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 4.33 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $32.25M for 61.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 60,797 shares to 110,454 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 492,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).