Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Decreased Stake by $304,857 as Share Price Rose; Buckhead Capital Management Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Lowered by $478,590

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 9,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 184,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 193,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 6.73M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $207.65. About 9.75 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,834 are owned by Telemus Lc. The Maryland-based Spc has invested 0.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First State Bank Of Omaha reported 2.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Advsrs Ltd has 1.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). St Johns Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 26,004 shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Co invested 2.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Fiduciary Investment Counsel invested in 496,799 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt holds 4,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The California-based Pacific Global Inv Mgmt has invested 1.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sandy Spring Bank reported 206,914 shares. 4,500 are held by Taylor Asset Management Inc. 15,125 are held by Guardian Cap Advisors Limited Partnership. Moreover, Paloma Partners Mgmt Co has 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 2.55% or 116,808 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,100 shares to 89,734 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,302 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Company has 11.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wheatland Advisors owns 0.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,845 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 28,600 shares. Sprott Incorporated has 50,610 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 2.49% or 383,144 shares. Comgest Global Sas accumulated 47,600 shares. Amer Inv Svcs holds 29,180 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 322,937 shares stake. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc holds 4.2% or 158,809 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Tru holds 1.99% or 789,567 shares in its portfolio. Novare Mngmt Limited reported 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,543 shares. Hendley And holds 4.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,725 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 3.07% or 32,037 shares. Longer Invs Inc holds 10,278 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio.