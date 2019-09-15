Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Stillwater Investment Management Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake Upped by Intact Investment Management Inc

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 2,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74 million, down from 46,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.50 million, up from 50,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68 million shares traded or 28.74% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

