Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Sterneck Capital Management Cut Its Position by $595,539; Bank Of Hawaii Has Trimmed Stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by $729,675 as Stock Declined

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 5,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 23,460 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 28,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 3.08 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 20/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR BELIEVES FREE-TRADE ENVIRONMENT IS BEST; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,301 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, down from 51,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases

