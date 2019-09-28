Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Sterling Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.13 Million as Share Price Rose; Cambridge Trust Company Lifted American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $325,704

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 5,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 18,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 2,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 36,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 47,477 shares to 92,935 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,814 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leisure Capital Mngmt invested 0.86% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pecaut & Com holds 8,652 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.44% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Franklin Resources holds 0.06% or 945,969 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 6,139 are owned by Wagner Bowman Management. Moreover, Montgomery has 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, American Int Grp has 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 268,900 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp holds 4.52 million shares or 4.76% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 2,710 shares. Confluence Management Ltd Com holds 0.4% or 200,075 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,650 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,131 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0.24% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.43 million shares. 47,972 were accumulated by Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv. Private Asset Management holds 2.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 81,680 shares. America First Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,718 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Aldebaran Financial Incorporated reported 23,240 shares stake. 33,150 were accumulated by Gruss And Inc. Athena Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettee accumulated 12,595 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc invested in 4,699 shares. Rampart Mngmt Com Limited has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wesbanco Natl Bank holds 3.45% or 356,949 shares in its portfolio. 10,929 are held by Jnba Advisors. 2.94 million were accumulated by Fred Alger Mgmt Inc. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Co has invested 1.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.