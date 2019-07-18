Apple (AAPL) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Cut Holding by $2.14 Million as Shares Rose; Altria Group (MO) Holder Motco Upped Its Holding by $328,320

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 11,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,238 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, down from 66,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 14.11M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth

Motco increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,612 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 51,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 3.78M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consulate holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,582 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,003 shares. 31,509 were accumulated by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability. Graybill Bartz & owns 4.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,428 shares. Moreover, Stewart & Patten Com Ltd Liability has 3.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 89,956 shares. Motco invested in 1.26% or 66,633 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 223,101 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 28,064 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Ltd Co stated it has 0.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Patten And Patten Tn owns 314,589 shares. Cumberland Advsr Incorporated holds 6,930 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Regis Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,920 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Inv Communication Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,284 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 109,039 shares. 27,608 were accumulated by Bollard Gp Limited Co.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 185,995 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $28.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 36,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Management reported 1.33% stake. Proffitt & Goodson owns 2,134 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Synovus Corporation reported 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cidel Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,000 shares. 3,352 are held by Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc. Aspen Invest stated it has 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 6,823 were accumulated by Wade G W. Fragasso has 3,675 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Capital Growth LP has invested 1.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank holds 0.06% or 7,301 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Palisade Cap Ltd Co Nj reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Homrich & Berg accumulated 28,272 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Company owns 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 46,948 shares.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oppenheimer International Growth Fund I Cl by 79,282 shares to 54,644 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Selected Value Fund (VASVX) by 40,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,545 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).